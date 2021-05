Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 19 May 2021 14:27 Hits: 6

In the first episode of their new podcast 4D, the singer says they've "been doing some healing and self-reflective work," leading to the revelation that they're nonbinary.

(Image credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images for OBB Media)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/19/998195086/demi-lovato-comes-out-as-nonbinary