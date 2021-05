Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 19 May 2021 15:04

Lollapalooza is back this summer, with proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test required for entry. With Pitchfork Festival and Riot Fest also returning, Chicago prepares for a loud reopening.

(Image credit: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Samsung)

