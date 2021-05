Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 14:42 Hits: 1

Country Music Hall of Famer and Grand Ole Opry member Connie Smith is getting ready to release her first new record in a decade, and one thing is for sure, it'll be country. Called The Cry of the Heart, once again her husband Marty Stuart will be the producer.

