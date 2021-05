Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 13:10 Hits: 1

At 15, Eddie 9-volt stepped out of the path toward college and jobs and into the blues club circuit of his native Atlanta, Georgia. For his debut album, Left My […]

Read more http://www.elmoremagazine.com/2021/05/music-news/eddie-9-volt-says-she-got-some-money