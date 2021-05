Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 16 May 2021 11:53 Hits: 8

Sister musical duo Aly and AJ Michalka talk about their fourth studio album - A Touch of the Beat Gets You Up On Your Feet.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/16/997259467/sister-duo-aly-and-aj-return-to-music-with-new-album