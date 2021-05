Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 13 May 2021 15:32 Hits: 4

Helping to introduce Summer Dean to the world outside of the traditional country circles in Texas is Colter Wall, who has featured Summer as an opener for him before, and now does something that he's never done before---both co-writing and dueting on a song with another artist.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/colter-wall-joins-summer-dean-for-youre-lucky-shes-lonely/