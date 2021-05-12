Americana Duo Ida Mae Share New Video For ‘Little Liars’ From Forthcoming ‘Click Click Domino’

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 15:49 Hits: 6

For nearly two straight years following the release of their critically acclaimed debut, Chasing Lights, Ida Mae lived on the road, crisscrossing the US from coast to coast as they performed hundreds of dates with everyone from Willie Nelson and Alison Krauss to Marcus King and Greta Van Fleet – and both King and Jake Kizka of GVF are featured on Click Click Domino. The countless hours spent driving through small towns and big cities, past sprawling suburbs and forgotten ghost towns, across deserts and mountains and forests and prairies are what laid the creative groundwork for Click Click Domino.

Today sees the release of the official music video for the track “Little Liars” from the upcoming album.

Written primarily in the backseat of a moving car, Click Click Domino embodies all the momentum and possibility of the great American unknown, offering up a series of cinematic vignettes full of hope and disappointment, promise and regret, connection and loneliness. The songs here are raw and direct, fueled by an innovative mix of vintage instruments and modern electronics, and the performances are loose and exhilarating to match, drawing on early rock and roll, classic country, British folk, and 50’s soul to forge a sound that’s equal parts Alan Lomax field recording and 21st century garage band.

When it came time to record, the band planned on working once again with legendary producer Ethan Johns (Ray LaMontagne, Laura Marling, Kings of Leon), who’d helmed Chasing Lights back in England. With COVID-19 taking international travel off the table, though, Turpin and Jean decided to go ahead and make the record themselves, leaning on everything they’d learned working with Johns and other top shelf producers over the years like T Bone Burnett (Elvis Costello, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss), M. Ward, Ryan Hadlock (The Lumineers, Brandi Carlile), Jake Gosling (Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes), and Mike Crossey (The 1975, Arctic Monkeys).

Working out of their house in Nashville, they set up a series of bare bones recording stations and began cutting tracks together in one or two take performances, balancing the spontaneity of the moment with the energy and intuition of the live show they’d spent the past few years perfecting.

*Feature image credit: Joe Hottinger

The post Americana Duo Ida Mae Share New Video For ‘Little Liars’ From Forthcoming ‘Click Click Domino’ appeared first on American Blues Scene.

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/americana-duo-ida-mae-share-new-video-for-little-liars-from-forthcoming-click-click-domino/