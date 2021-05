Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 10 May 2021 18:09 Hits: 2

After cutting his teeth in Detroit, a move to New York near the middle of the century found him directly in the center of a deeply important moment for jazz.

(Image credit: Anthony Barboza/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/10/995507160/curtis-fuller-leading-trombonist-of-jazzs-detroit-wave-dies-at-86