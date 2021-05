Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 09 May 2021 15:24 Hits: 1

Many true country fans were ecstatic at the news, but I fear some folks have visions of getting a slew of new songs from Gary along the lines of "Nothing On but the Radio" and "Smoke Rings in the Dark" when we already have multiple indications that's unlikely the direction Gary Allan will be taking.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/on-gary-allan-finally-announcing-his-new-album-ruthless/