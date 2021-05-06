The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

WATCH: New Official Music Video For Tom Petty’s ‘Drivin’ Down To Georgia’

The official video for Tom Petty’s “Drivin’ Down to Georgia,” a previously unreleased song from 1992, premieres today. More nostalgic for the South than anything else, the performance restates Thomas Wolfe’s warning: “You can’t go home again.” The video was directed by Alison Tavel and features archival footage by Martyn Atkins and Heartbreaker Ron Blair.

“Drivin’ Down to Georgia” is featured on Finding Wildflowers (Alternate Versions), now available on all digital streaming platforms for the first time, as well as CD and limited-edition gold vinyl (exclusively viaTomPetty.com and indie retail). The black vinyl version is due tomorrow, May 7. Listen and purchase the vinylHERE.

