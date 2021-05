Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 04 May 2021 18:41 Hits: 1

Herrmann composed some of the best-known film music ever written — especially the scores he wrote for Alfred Hitchcock. Now a new CD shows another side of Herrmann that's equally memorable.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/04/993500619/composer-bernard-herrmann-showcases-his-range-on-postclassical-ensemble