Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 04 May 2021 14:40 Hits: 5

It could have been a disaster, or it could have not happened at all. When Mile 0 Fest rescheduled their 2021 festival from late January to late April, a lot of dominoes had to fall their way for them to pull it off. It was a risk. But they pulled it off with flying colors.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/nobody-puts-mike-moonpie-in-a-corner-mile-0-fest-2021-recap/