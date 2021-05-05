Low Cut Connie Covers Paul McCartney and Wings’ ‘Let Me Roll It’ From ‘Tough Cookies’ Album

Articles

Today, Low Cut Connie shares a cover of Paul McCartney and Wings’ “Let Me Roll It” from his upcoming record Tough Cookies: The Best of The Quarantine Broadcasts, an album of cover songs pulled from Adam Weiner and guitarist Will Donnelly’s twice-weekly Tough Cookies livestream show recorded out of Weiner’s South Philadelphia home.

The 23-track album includes songs by Prince, Cardi B, Madonna, David Bowie, Bill Withers, CSNY, and many more. The album will be released on May 19 digitally and on vinyl and is now available forpre-order.

“Let Me Roll It” is the third single off the Tough Cookies album following covers of INXS’“Need You Tonight” and Lana Del Rey’s “Video Games.”

“Paul sang his ass off on this one,” states Weiner. “It was a ton of fun to take a swing at it. That’s a soul song right there.”

Last week, Low Cut Connie partnered with The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for another special episode of Tough Cookies featuring an interview withNancy Wilson of Heart. The Rock Hall also partnered with the band earlier this year for an episode featuring interviews with original members fromSly and the Family Stone.

This year they were invited to perform the Private Lives track “Help Me” for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’s#PlayAtHome series, which aired on March 19 to commemorate the 1-year anniversary mark of the first “Tough Cookies” broadcast.

The band recently announced a batch of east coast tour dates for the Fall with more to be announced soon. See details below.

Tour Dates:

10/8 – Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall

10/13 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

10/14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

12/9 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

Tough Cookies: The Best of The Quarantine Broadcasts tracklist

West End Blues (Louis Armstrong and His Hot Five) Doing It to Death (James Brown with Fred Wesley and the J.B’s) Let Me Roll It (Paul McCartney and Wings) Little Red Corvette (Prince) Helpless (Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young) Need You Tonight (INXS) Bang (Yeah Yeah Yeahs) Ain’t No Sunshine (Bill Withers) Dress You Up (Madonna) Heroes (David Bowie) The Good The Bad and The Ugly (Ennio Morricone) American Skin (Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band) Everyday People (Sly & the Family Stone) Be Careful (Cardi B) Le Freak (Chic) Bad Girls (Donna Summer) The Message (Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five) It’s Raining Men (The Weather Girls) Kaddish I Shall Be Released (Bob Dylan) Video Games (Lana Del Rey) Do Your Thing, Behave Yourself (Tim Maia) We’ll Meet Again (Vera Lynn)

