Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 05 May 2021 08:52 Hits: 8

In the heart of France, Guédelon castle has been under construction for almost 25 years – using only medieval methods. Find out what this is all about in part nine of our series "Extreme Places".

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/building-like-in-the-middle-ages/a-57426457?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf