Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 03 May 2021 14:53 Hits: 6

At nearly 92, Jürgen Habermas is still advocating for a robust and transparent civil society. Now Germany's greatest living intellectual has rejected an award from the United Arab Emirates.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/j%C3%BCrgen-habermas-who-is-the-philosopher-who-rejected-a-prize-from-the-uae/a-49234310?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf