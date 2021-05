Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 01 May 2021 17:04 Hits: 4

You know how this drill works. Make sure your tray tables are in their full upright position, make sure all electronic devices are set to airplane mode, and don't believe a pop country star when they say they're going back to their roots until you actually hear it.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/maren-morris-says-next-album-will-go-back-to-texas-roots/