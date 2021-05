Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 30 April 2021 16:07 Hits: 10

The Bay Area punks were only together from 1987 to 1989, but the one album they released would go on to influence thousands of bands

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-features/operation-ivy-energy-in-defense-of-ska-book-aaron-carnes-1162048/