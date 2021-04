Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 17:13 Hits: 3

Singer-songwriter co-wrote two of Cave's signature songs, "From Her to Eternity" and "Stranger Than Kindness," before releasing her own unique solo recordings

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/anita-lane-nick-cave-dead-1162241/