Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 27 April 2021 01:36 Hits: 1

Many of country music legend Loretta Lynn's most iconic songs have been removed from streaming and download services. While some live, single, and re-recorded versions of the songs may still be available, the original recordings that have become so foundational to the country are gone.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/many-of-loretta-lynns-most-iconic-songs-pulled-from-streaming/