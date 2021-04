Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 23 April 2021 14:54 Hits: 6

Honky-tonker, songwriter, and master carpenter J.P. Harris has been at the top of the heap of cool independent country guys for years, and now he's decided to delve deep into his roots of Appalachian mountain music with Chance McCoy formerly of Old Crow Medicine Show.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/j-p-harris-teams-with-chance-mccoy-for-new-album/