Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 23 April 2021 13:00 Hits: 9

We examine the life and legacy of 2021 NEA Jazz Master Phil Schaap with music from Jazz at Lincoln Center and a rare live album produced by Schaap himself at the West End Café in Manhattan.

(Image credit: John Abbott/John Abbott)

