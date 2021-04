Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 23 April 2021 11:44 Hits: 8

The airport on the small Scottish island of Barra is unique: Here, airliners take off and land directly on the beach. This is only possible at low tide. Which airport do you like in particular?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/survey-which-is-your-favorite-airport-in-the-world/a-57276795?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf