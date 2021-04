Articles

As a kid discovering music, you assemble a hodgepodge of other people's opinions. But there's a lot of joy to be found when the urge to agree with the critics melts away, writes critic Laura Snapes.

(Image credit: Photo Illustration by Renee Klahr/NPR/Getty Images)

