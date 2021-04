Articles

Published on Tuesday, 20 April 2021

The songs from Dwight Yoakam's debut album Guitars, Cadillacs, Etc. Etc. from 1986 remain unavailable via download and streaming services after they first disappeared on March 3rd amid a pending lawsuit between Yoakam and the Warner Music Group.

