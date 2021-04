Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 20 April 2021 09:00 Hits: 3

Michelle Zauner's new memoir, built on her 2018 New Yorker piece of the same name, powerfully maps a complicated mother-daughter relationship cut much too short, with Korean food as a guide.

(Image credit: Knopf)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/04/20/988665726/a-daughter-grieves-her-mom-and-finds-herself-in-crying-in-h-mart