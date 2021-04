Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 20 April 2021 17:32 Hits: 2

Coleman, who died in 2015, had a knack for writing catchy melodies in a distinctive voice. Saxophonist Miguel Zenón loves Coleman's music and put together a quartet to play some.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/04/20/989081119/tribute-album-law-years-captures-ornette-colemans-happy-bounce