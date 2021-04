Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 20 April 2021 17:32 Hits: 3

There's clearly a limit to what the former president will say --even on his own platform. Obama's conversation with the Boss is at its most fluid and introspective when the two discuss masculinity.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/04/20/989084879/renegades-podcast-with-obama-and-springsteen-is-interesting-enough