Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 19 April 2021 13:58 Hits: 5

The film industry used to celebrate its "tyrannical geniuses," but recent reckonings with producer Scott Rudin and director Joss Whedon show a change of attitude.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/hollywood-confronts-its-culture-of-bullying/a-57247680?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf