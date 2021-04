Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 08:08 Hits: 8

I dig the way this track dances so lightly across the speakers. There’s a baroque folk feel, a touch of the pop nous of Harry Nilsson and a freak folk freedom going on. The Nielsen Family Band know their way around a charming and clever melody on ‘Fragile Flowers’, it sits on a solid backbeat …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2021/04/14/new-music-the-nielsen-family-band-fragile-flowers/