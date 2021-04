Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 13 April 2021 12:34 Hits: 6

The museum dedicated to the famous author Karl May has returned a scalp from its collection to the Chippewa Indians seven years after an initial complaint.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/karl-may-museum-returns-native-american-human-scalp/a-57181103?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf