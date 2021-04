Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 13 April 2021 06:00 Hits: 7

Produced by Fat Possum Records’ Bruce Watson, this is a pretty irresistible slice of upbeat sacred soul from the 77 year old Memphis soul gospel queen Elizabeth King, who released her first single back in 1970. ‘Living In the Last Days’ is the title track to her debut album on the Memphis imprint Bible and …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2021/04/13/new-music-elizabeth-king-living-in-the-last-days/