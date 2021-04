Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 10 April 2021 10:33 Hits: 6

Many people take souvenirs home as a reminder of their travels. In Germany, cuckoo clocks from the Black Forest area are a popular souvenir. What’s a typical souvenir in your country?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/what-s-a-typical-souvenir-in-your-country/a-57122377?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf