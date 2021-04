Articles

Published on Thursday, 08 April 2021

Alan Jackson has announced his new 21-song album 'Where Have You Gone' to be released on May 14th after a nearly six year delay in new music. Over that period, many of Alan Jackson's fans wondered why the usually prolific and well-ordered country star was taking so long for new music.

