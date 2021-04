Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 07 April 2021

The Nashville-based, Nigerian-American artist writes songs that offer trustworthy empathy, delivered without romanticism — a tone that has connected with listeners during the tumultuous pandemic era.

(Image credit: Noah Tidmore/Courtesy of the artist)

