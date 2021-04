Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 06 April 2021 15:34 Hits: 7

Along with diminutively characterizing Barnes as just “another young-ish white man,” 'Pitchfork' went after the biography and back story of Barnes, saying he reinforced “the mythology of a white, male, ‘real’ country music [performer] whose legitimacy relies wholly on exclusion.”

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/pitchfork-falsely-attacks-biracial-nate-barnes-for-his-whiteness/