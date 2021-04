Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 07 April 2021 00:29 Hits: 3

Two of independent country and roots music's biggest success stories have just been cast in a highly-anticipated upcoming film by legendary director Martin Scorsese. Both Sturgill Simpson and Jason Isbell will be part of the primary cast of "Killers of the Flower Moon."

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/sturgill-simpson-jason-isbell-to-star-in-new-martin-scorsese-film/