Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 06 April 2021 20:08 Hits: 5

The morning after winning two Grammy awards, R&B singer H.E.R. received an Oscar nomination for the song "Fight For You" from the film Judas and the Black Messiah.

(Image credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/04/06/984729472/h-e-r-is-a-soul-baby-with-a-social-conscience