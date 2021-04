Articles

Published on Wednesday, 07 April 2021

Gretta Ziller is back with another gem of a melodic contemporary song. She always treads the right side of the tracks when it comes to negotiating accessible and memorable pop-tinged country songs. At the heart of her music lie superbly crafted songs that sit at the stylistic nexus of a number of genres. With numerous …

