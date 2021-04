Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 07 April 2021 07:42 Hits: 3

Oh man I love this track. It stopped me dead in my tracks when I first heard it. All the elements are perfect – the pacing and tempo, the grit and twang in Mac Greer‘s voice, the country tropes of heartache and pain, the simplicity and repetition of the lyrics, the way the electric guitar enters …

