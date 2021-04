Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 05 April 2021 15:07 Hits: 3

Leave behind all of that defanged country, moldy folk, reconstituted indie rock, derivative roots pop, and pallid white boy soul they try to peddle these days as "Americana," and pin your ears to what this virtually unknown mother from middle America is doing, because it's leagues better than most.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/album-review-hope-dunbars-sweetheartland/