Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 02 April 2021 20:00 Hits: 5

Emmy award-winning actor and comedian Leslie Jones' popularity has reached new heights during the pandemic, now marked with the release of his new gospel music album, Company's Comin'.

(Image credit: Miller Mobley/Courtesy of the artist)

