Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 02 April 2021 15:45 Hits: 3

There are only a handful of truly powerful positions in country music where one individual can make or break a career, or influence the direction of the genre at large. The Global Director of Country Music at Spotify is most certainly one of them.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/john-marks-departure-from-spotify-could-be-significant-for-country/