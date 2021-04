Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 01 April 2021 19:00 Hits: 7

Twenty-five years after his debut, the singer-songwriter-producer and key collaborators look back on an album that proved R&B tradition could still thrive in a hip-hop world

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-features/maxwell-interview-urban-hang-suite-anniversary-1149639/