Published on Thursday, 01 April 2021

For this year's jazz appreciation month, NPR's Jazz Night in America wants to hear from you! Let us know what role jazz plays in your life.

(Image credit: NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/04/01/982719843/jazz-night-in-america-wants-to-celebrate-jazz-appreciation-month-with-you