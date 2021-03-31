Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 31 March 2021 14:21 Hits: 9

Asheville, NC folk and roots artist Krista Shows — in conjunction with a first-time vinyl release of her debut, Prone to Wander — is releasing an EP of covers entitled Quarantine Covers. A Bandcamp pre-order for her debut album on vinyl, at this time, will include a Bandcamp code (good) for Quarantine Covers.

Today sees the exclusive premiere of Krista’s interpretation of the Blind Willie Johnson blues-gospel standard, “Nobody’s Fault But Mine,” which she undertakes with stunning fervor. Even without the gravel of Blind Willie, the pure grain of her voice sets a personal seal on an undiminished original. The rustic Delta Blues sound is also preserved by Shows’ husband, Scott Sharpe, on slide — bringing fire and brimstone to the words.

Of the track, Krista shares with ABS:

When I first heard “Nobody’s Fault but Mine,” an old recording from 1927 by Blind Willie Johnson, I had been having so much of my own struggle and guilt around religion and spirituality. Just hearing him sing those words honestly changed my life at that moment; it gave me permission to breathe a sigh of relief and courage to take responsibility for my own decisions in the matter.

Quarantine Covers by Krista Shows

All the tracks were recorded at home by Krista and Scott Sharpe (guitar and steel), mixed and mastered at Dial Back Sound — the recording studio owned by Matt Patton of the Drive-By Truckers and The Dexateens — by Bronson Tew, assisted by Schaefer Llana.

Connect with Krista: Official | Instagram | Facebook

Dial Back Sound: Official | Facebook | Twitter

The post Exclusive Premiere Track: Krista Shows Preaches the Gospel of Blind Willie Johnson on ‘Nobody’s Fault But Mine’ appeared first on American Blues Scene.

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/exclusive-premiere-track-krista-shows-preaches-the-gospel-of-blind-willie-johnson-on-nobodys-fault-but-mine/