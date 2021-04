Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 31 March 2021 09:14 Hits: 12

The ban on the Academy Awards broadcast in Hong Kong this year could mean tightening censorship from mainland China, says DW's film expert Scott Roxborough.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/is-hong-kong-s-oscars-blackout-a-sign-of-beijing-s-crackdown-on-hollywood/a-57058991?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf