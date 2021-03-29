Joe Strummer Album, ‘Assembly,’ Available Now; Watch Official Video For ‘I Fought The Law’

Articles

Dark Horse Records celebrates the release of ASSEMBLY, the newly remastered collection of solo cuts from Joe Strummer, the former frontman of The Clash, with the world premiere of a video for “I Fought The Law.” The song was famously covered by Joe’s former band, The Clash, and this newly unearthed version was recorded live in London by Joe and his band, The Mescaleros.

“I Fought The Law,” along with the other live track, The Clash favorite, “Rudie Can’t Fail,” were thought to be lost, but were discovered and mixed and mastered by three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning engineer Paul Hicks (The Beatles / John Lennon / The Rolling Stones / David Bowie) especially for the release of ASSEMBLY. The accompanying video for the track was created by Spencer Ramsey.

ASSEMBLY is available now on Limited Edition 2xLP Red vinyl, gatefold 2xLP 180g black vinyl, CD, and digitally for streaming and download HERE.

ASSEMBLY showcases carefully curated remastered singles, fan favorites, and archival rarities from the Joe Strummer solo catalog, including “Coma Girl,” “Johnny Appleseed,” and “Yalla Yalla” (with The Mescaleros) to his iconic rendition of Bob Marley’s “Redemption Song” and soundtrack contributions like “Love Kills” (from the 1986 film, Sid and Nancy). Remastered by three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning engineer Paul Hicks (The Beatles / John Lennon / The Rolling Stones / David Bowie), the 16-track compilation features three previously unreleased versions of classic tracks by Joe’s former band The Clash, including the never-before-heard home recording of “Junco Partner” and electrifying live performances of “Rudie Can’t Fail” and “I Fought The Law”, recorded by Joe Strummer and The Mescaleros at London’s Brixton Academy on November 24, 2001. In addition, ASSEMBLY includes exclusive liner notes written especially for this collection by musician, Jakob Dylan.

Poet, musician, composer, actor, and style icon, Joe Strummer spent his life smashing musical and cultural boundaries both as the singer of The Clash and as a solo artist. His songs sound as urgent and vital today as when they were written. Calling out social injustices and giving a voice to the struggles of the working class, Strummer’s politically-charged lyrics struck a chord with legions of fans.

George Harrison’s passion for introducing the world to new music expressed itself in May of 1974 when he created his own new label – Dark Horse Records. The label contained a variety of talented artists on its roster, including George himself. ASSEMBLY marks the first new Joe Strummer title released via the newly relaunched Dark Horse Records. For more, visit www.darkhorserecords.com.

ASSEMBLY Tracklisting:

Coma Girl

Johnny Appleseed

I Fought The Law (Live at Brixton Academy, London, 24 November 2001) *

Tony Adams

Sleepwalk

Love Kills

Get Down Moses

X-Ray Style

Mondo Bongo

Rudie Can’t Fail (Live at Brixton Academy, London, 24 November 2001) *

At The Border, Guy

Long Shadow

Forbidden City

Yalla Yalla

Redemption Song

Junco Partner (Acoustic) *

* PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

