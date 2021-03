Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 27 March 2021 15:50 Hits: 5

Time and distance have only made the heart grow fonder for the work Marty Stuart did on the RFD-TV-based music presentation The Marty Stuart Show between 2008 and 2014. But a new television show featuring Marty Stuart may be on the way soon.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/marty-stuart-may-have-new-tv-show-on-the-way/