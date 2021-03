Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 27 March 2021 20:51 Hits: 5

A simple piece that composer Malek Jandali wrote in 2011 became inextricable from the early protests in Syria. For a decade now, that connection has informed and invigorated his life and work.

(Image credit: Karim Sahib/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/27/978268123/composer-malek-jandali-considers-syrias-civil-war-a-decade-on