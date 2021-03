Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 15:37 Hits: 11

In the latest sign of the Tyler Childers permeation in culture---and specifically with the younger audiences that some may be surprised find so much appeal in his music---this week not one, but two contestants on American Idol performed Tyler Childers songs.

